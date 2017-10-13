'No game like this' - Mata in confident mood ahead of Man Utd's trip to Liverpool

Juan Mata admits there is “no game like” Manchester United against Liverpool, with the Red Devils upbeat ahead of a trip to Anfield.

Jose Mourinho’s unbeaten side will make the short journey from Manchester to Merseyside on Saturday for another eagerly-anticipated clash between two old adversaries.

Mata 11/4 to score anytime

The visitors will arrive in much the better form, with Liverpool having struggled for clean sheets and victories of late, but contests such as this often produce the unexpected.

That is what makes them such enthralling spectacles, with Mata conceding that he has experienced few occasions like a north west derby.

The Spain international, who netted a spectacular scissor kick as part of a match-winning brace in a 2-1 victory at Anfield in 2014-15, told Sky Sports when asked if Liverpool represent United’s biggest game: "I believe so, since I came here I always knew the rivalry was big over the years. Everyone in the training ground, fans in the street, they remind you that Liverpool is the game.

"There is no game like this. Through the history there have been great games, big rivalries, and it is a special game to play in, and we feel very lucky to have the chance to play in these games.

