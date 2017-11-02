Manchester City hero Sergio Aguero sends ominous message to Europe's elite

Having made yet another stamp on Manchester City’s history, the club’s new record scorer Sergio Aguero feels they have made “a good step for the future” in terms of their chances of finally winning the Champions League.

The Argentine has long spoken about how he desperately wants to win the competition and that is much more important than any individual feat. But that only added to the symbolism of the fact that it was his 178th goal for the club - the one that finally beat Eric Brook’s record - that effectively settled what felt a landmark 4-2 win over Napoli, a match where manager Pep Guardiola said they showed a key new quality in how they responded to the Serie A leaders putting it up to them. Aguero does feel there is something “different” now about a “great" City team.

There was also an extra symbolism in the way he made history in the San Paolo stadium where Diego Maradona so famously did the same for Napoli, with the City striker saying he would be giving the shirt of the game to his son, Benji - who is of course Maradona’s grandson. The 29-year-old feels there should be “no limit” in terms of his scoring aims, nor City’s ambition - even if he was so obviously perpetuating the manager’s line that the team just need to keep looking to perform to this level.

“The Champions League, it's not easy,” Aguero said. “I think today was a good step for the future and I hope that, well, that we can go as far as possible.

“I believe we have a great team, but there's still a long way to go, the Champions League is long, and I hope we continue in this manner.

“Individually and collectively I think we've started very well, and we have to continue like that because, as we all know, England has a lot of matches and we have to be in good physical shape for what is to come.