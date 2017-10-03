'I have no time to lose!' - Chelsea star Morata sends encouraging social media message following injury setback

The Spain international is set for at least four weeks on the sideline following a hamstring strain during the Blues' meeting with Man City

Alvaro Morata has sent an injury update to his followers on social media following the news the Chelsea striker will miss over a month of football due to an injury sustained against Manchester City at the weekend.

The Spain international was forced to leave the pitch during the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Premier League title rivals City on Saturday, with the issue later revealed as a grade II hamstring strain.

Chelsea 15/2 for PL title

Both Chelsea and the Spanish national team have assessed Morata's injury, with the 24-year-old expected to miss around four to six weeks of action.

Morata, though, who has scored six Premier League goals for Chelsea in his 492 minutes of playing time, took to his social media accounts to state his intention to be ready to play in Chelsea's next outing - a trip to Crystal Palace on October 14.

"I have no time to lose," Morata said on his official Instagram account. "Working hard towards recovery!"