'We are not champions yet', insists Plateau United's Boboye

Despite winning what was termed the league title decider, the gaffer insisted the Peace Boys can't be termed winners yet

Despite holding a six-point advantage at the summit and with four games to the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign, Plateau United coach, Kennedy Boboye refuses to be drawn on opinion his side have clinched the Nigeria Professional Football League silverware.

Ibeh Johnson's early strike ensured the Peace Boys caged closest competitiors, MFM, thus, putting them on the brink of title glory with four games left to play this season.

"It wasn't an easy match. We are happy we got our three points against MFM," Boboye told Goal.

"Definitely, we've been on top for quite a while now and the only thing we owe the people of Plateau is to win the league title.

"That's why we have to keep pushing till the last match of the season. It is not done and dusted yet for us, we still have about four games to play," he added.

"We will keep our heads down to win our four remaining games because we know we are not champions yet until the last game of the season.

"The support we had last week against MFM was a massive and I think it is one of the thing that ever push Plateau United.

"We won't stop at anything to give them the title because they surely deserve it," he concluded.