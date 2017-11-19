'He’s not human!' - Perotti calls for scientific tests on Nainggolan

The Roma midfielder made a miracles recovery and his team-mate wants some tests run to see if he's really human

Radja Nainggolan's miraculous recovery from a groin injury had his manager and team-mates impressed, with the midfielder scoring in a 2-1 win over Lazio on Saturday.

Nainggolan's injury caused him to pull out of the Belgium squad earlier in the week, but he recovered in time to help his side take a win in the derby to move within five points of league leaders Napoli.

"Nainggolan really did have a groin strain eight days ago, so he showed an incredible ability to push through pain," Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco said after they match. "They call him Ninja, but he's more like a superhero!"

Diego Perotti, who scored the other goal for Roma in the win, was also impressed, and would like to see some tests run just to figure out what exactly Nainggolan is made of.

“I don’t know what Radja’s body is made of, but every time he gets injured, he just recovers so quickly," the 29-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. “I think we need to have some scientific tests, because in my view he’s not human!”

If the tests come back and say that the Belgian is a lion, it will all be much easier to explain.

Roma will be back in action on Wednesday when the club face a Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid.