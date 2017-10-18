'I was not sacked' - Mohammed counters Kano Pillars' claims

The former Sai Masu Gida forward has disclosed that he was never sacked by the club but left after his deal ran out

Adamu Mohammed says he was not released by Kano Pillars but left the side after his contract expired.

As opposed to information circulated by the management of the Kano outfit, Mohammed, who joined the former Nigerian topflight champions from Gombe United in 2014, informs Goal that he left after his contract with the side ended.

“I have left Kano Pillars for good. I was not sacked but instead I left after my contract with them ended at the end of last season,” Mohammed told Goal.

"I am on the lookout for another club and I will go there as a free agent. I will go back to Gombe first to rest and think of what next to do.

“I have had a wonderful three season with the club and I am grateful for the opportunity presented to me to play for them but I don’t want anybody to soil my name for no reason. I was not sacked at all.

“I have some offers but my representatives are looking at them and they will tell me the best one for me at the end of negotiations with these clubs,” he said.

Mohammed helped Pillars to eighth spot in the league standings with 54 points from 38 games at the end of last season.