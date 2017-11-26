'Nothing changes' - Hazard to Real Madrid all talk, says Lampard

Eden Hazard continues to generate interest from Real Madrid, but Frank Lampard says “nothing changes” for the Chelsea playmaker.

The Belgium international has been a talismanic presence for the Blues once again this season, with another standout performance put in during a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

His efforts have been drawing admiring glances from afar for some time, with talk of a future switch to Spain refusing to go away.

Chelsea have fought hard to fend off the rumours and Lampard believes there will remain little substance to them for as long as Hazard remains happy and consistent in his current surroundings.

The Blues legend told BT Sport: “If you are Eden Hazard or any top player in the world, the talk of Real Madrid and Barcelona will always hang over you whether it’s spoken about out loud in the newspaper or whether it is just a fact they go after the best players in the world.

