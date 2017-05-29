It's now result over performance - Nasarawa United's Dogo

The Solid Miners gaffer said getting positive outcomes are more important than trying to impress in the second round of the season

Nasarawa United's head coach, Kabir Dogo highlights the importance of results in the current stage of the Nigerian topflight.

The Solid Miners handed a 2-0 defeat to Wikki Tourists on Sunday which saw them move to 10th in the standings having taken 30 points from 21 matches.

"We have gotten to a tough stage in a competitive league. Every club in the Nigerian League want to be at the top so no match, home or away is easy," Dogo told Goal.

"Though we weren't in our best form in that win over Wikki Tourist but the most important thing is to grind out a result which is the most important thing.

"I know that a lot of people have written us off a chance of picking up a silverware at the end of the season, but we believe in ourselves and we are motivated by the backing from the club management so we can fly as high as we can.

"The little break during the mid-season affected the form of all the teams except the team playing on the continent but gradually we are getting back to shape.

"This win will boost our confidence as we prepare for our next match," he concluded.