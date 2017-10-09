'The obvious antipathy towards Rob Andrew does not make this article wrong' - Our readers have their say

Stuart Lancaster (right) has come in for criticism from Rob Andrew about his selection of Sam Burgess for Rugby World Cup 2015 - PA

The bitter disappointment of England's group-stage exit from Rugby World Cup 2015 - the worst ever result for a host nation - has not been forgotten despite two seasons of success under Eddie Jones.

That much was evident from Rob Andrew's robust take on the tournament in this extract from his new book Rugby: The Game of My Life : Battling for England in the Professional Era.

Former England fly-half Andrew, then employed as the RFU's director of rugby operations, gives his thoughts on how head coach Stuart Lancaster oversaw a "car crash in slow motion" and a "scrambling of the decision-making process".

Lancaster's approach, and in particular his controversial selection of rugby league convert Sam Burgess, comes in for scathing criticism.

Andrew, who also laments his inability to land New Zealand coach Wayne Smith, writes:

My overriding feeling as we paid the price of our muddle-headed defeat by Wales and our no-show against the Wallabies was one of real sorrow. I felt for the people, coaches and players, who were crushed by the outcome, and I thought it a crying shame that English rugby had let such a wonderful opportunity slip through its fingers. It seemed to me that we froze: that the pressure was too great for those at the sharp end to bear. How else to explain the nonsense at the end of the Wales game, when we turned down a penalty shot that would have drawn the game in favour of a line-out call that was risky at best and spellbindingly dumb at worst? On this subject, I’m about as old school as it gets: in Test rugby, you take your points as and when they arise. Always. End of. Finish.

Instead, we were treated to a slow-motion car crash – a scrambling of the decision-making process, an unravelling of everything we had worked for since that Six Nations camp in Leeds in the cold early weeks of 2012. At that moment, our chances were dust. The valedictory capitulation against the Australians a week later was entirely predictable.