'The obvious antipathy towards Rob Andrew does not make this article wrong' - Our readers have their say
The bitter disappointment of England's group-stage exit from Rugby World Cup 2015 - the worst ever result for a host nation - has not been forgotten despite two seasons of success under Eddie Jones.
That much was evident from Rob Andrew's robust take on the tournament in this extract from his new book Rugby: The Game of My Life : Battling for England in the Professional Era.
Former England fly-half Andrew, then employed as the RFU's director of rugby operations, gives his thoughts on how head coach Stuart Lancaster oversaw a "car crash in slow motion" and a "scrambling of the decision-making process".
Lancaster's approach, and in particular his controversial selection of rugby league convert Sam Burgess, comes in for scathing criticism.
Andrew, who also laments his inability to land New Zealand coach Wayne Smith, writes:
My overriding feeling as we paid the price of our muddle-headed defeat by Wales and our no-show against the Wallabies was one of real sorrow. I felt for the people, coaches and players, who were crushed by the outcome, and I thought it a crying shame that English rugby had let such a wonderful opportunity slip through its fingers.
It seemed to me that we froze: that the pressure was too great for those at the sharp end to bear. How else to explain the nonsense at the end of the Wales game, when we turned down a penalty shot that would have drawn the game in favour of a line-out call that was risky at best and spellbindingly dumb at worst? On this subject, I’m about as old school as it gets: in Test rugby, you take your points as and when they arise. Always. End of. Finish.
Instead, we were treated to a slow-motion car crash – a scrambling of the decision-making process, an unravelling of everything we had worked for since that Six Nations camp in Leeds in the cold early weeks of 2012. At that moment, our chances were dust. The valedictory capitulation against the Australians a week later was entirely predictable.
Many readers have aired their own opinions on the matter, and on Andrew's thoughts. Rugby union correspondent Mick Cleary joined the discussion this afternoon as well. Here is a selection of those comments.
To add your own voice, register and comment below or do the same on the article itself.
Some believe Andrew's appraisal is accurate
Qiqin Wei
"Lancaster seems to me to have been quickly forgiven for the error of his ways. Now, finally, we have an honest appraisal of what a complete hash he made of the job of being in charge of the Red Rose."
Simon Piper
"Seems like a fair analysis of Lancaster's reign. He had the chance to grow into the role but failed utterly. Andrew was of course guilty in helping to pick the wrong man for the job but ultimately Lancaster was an absolute disaster. The obvious antipathy of most posters towards Andrew does not make this article wrong."
Ross Tarbard
"Well, despite the fact that he abdicates his own responsibility in the mess, he's actually right. The Burgess experiment was an absolute mess and the inability to settle on a side was what killed Lancaster."
Many others defended Lancaster
Paul Pickering
"What a shameless attempt to pass the blame onto others. Rob Andrew was Director of Elite Rugby and Director of Operations at the RFU between 2006 and 2016; a period marking arguably the worst ten years in English rugby. Lancaster, during his short tenure, did much more to improve the team than Andrew ever did, and left sound foundations."
Paul Lancefield
"I feel very sorry for Stuart Lancaster. He had been doing great things with the squad and that much was confirmed by Eddie Jones, who has graciously acknowledged that Lancaster gifted him the best kind of start a new coach could hope for."
Paul Johnson
"Lancaster had his failings but he was a decent, honest man who doesn't deserve this hatchet job. Let's not forget who actually chose him, eh, Rob..."
Was Burgess to blame at all?
Graham Cushway
"Sam Burgess may not have been experienced enough at union for the World Cup - but during one of the warm-up games against France he looked very good in combination with Henry Slade. Naturally we never saw that combination again. Stuart Lancaster never settled on his ideal side.
"England were awful during that World Cup but the immediate and continuing improvement under Eddie Jones proves that the problem was with coaching. Pinning it on one player is a bit of a dereliction isn't it? Stuart Lancaster seemed obsessed with producing a PC team. Unfortunately they couldn't win anything. Winning appears to be more important. Strange that."
Mick Cleary adds his view
"There was plenty of good in the Lancaster era, and certainly in his early days when the RFU was in meltdown.
"Andrew also got stick for an interview he did with Paul Hayward saying that the best from this generation would come post 2015. He was right, even if the timing of the remark came back to bite him."
