'Odijo' to take charge of Muhoroni Youth after Selebwa quits

James 'Odijo' Omondi will be in charge of Muhoroni Youth when they take on Kenyan Premier League leaders Gor Mahia on Saturday.

Omondi will be in charge of the Saturday fixture at Moi Stadium in Kisumu after immediate former coach Gilbert Selbewa parted ways with the club on Tuesday.

Selebwa, is reportedly heading back to AFC Leopards, where he is set to take up a new role as the Team Manager.

Muhoroni Youth are currently bottom of the table with only 15 points after 17-rounds of matches and they are yet to win a league match since July 10.

A trip to Kisumu, without the head coach, should worry the league strugglers, who lost their last match 2-0 at the hands of their weekend opponent.

Gor Mahia are top off the table with 37 points from 18 matches.