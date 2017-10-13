'One thousand percent' Cruz could help Giants' depleted WR corps

The New York Giants lost three WRs to season-ending injuries last week, leaving Victor Cruz waiting for a phone call.

Victor Cruz believes he could help the injury-ravaged receiving corps of his former team, the New York Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr, Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris all went down with season-ending injuries in last week's defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers while Sterling Shepard picked up an ankle problem that has ruled him out of the foreseeable future.

That devastating quartet of injury blows left Cruz - cut by the Chicago Bears at the end of preseason this year - to dream of a reunion.

Asked on Friday on his Uninterrupted podcast "The Victor Cruz Show" by co-host Paul Rivera if he feels he could boost the Giants, Cruz said: "One thousand per cent. One thousand per cent.

"Could you imagine if I get a phone call from the New York Giants and I go back out there wearing number 80 and get into the end zone one more time?

"I can already hear the deafening screams from the crowd. Already, I can hear it."

Giants coach Ben McAdoo was asked earlier this week if Cruz, was worth considering.

"To my knowledge he is not an option," McAdoo said. "But never say never."

Cruz's salsa-dance celebration earned him a place in Giants fans' hearts over a three-season span between 2011 and 2013 with 23 touchdown receptions and more than 3,600 receiving yards.