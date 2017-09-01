'It was only cramp' - Suarez allays injury fears with social media post

The Uruguay star insisted it was only cramp that forced him from the field in Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Argentina

Luis Suarez played down concerns he reinjured his knee after limping off during Uruguay's 0-0 draw with Argentina in World Cup qualifying.

Having surprisingly overcome a knee problem to take his place in Uruguay's starting XI, there was an anxious moment for Ernesto Valverde and Barcelona as Suarez was forced from the field in Montevideo on Thursday.

Suarez – who had been sidelined since Barca's Supercopa de Espana second-leg loss to Real Madrid on August 16 – dropped to the ground clutching his knee in pain with seven minutes remaining before he was replaced.

However, Suarez used social media to allay fears of another injury following the stalemate against Barca team-mate Lionel Messi and Argentina.

In a post published on Instagram, Suarez wrote: "An important point to continue to add and keep dreaming about the World Cup!!

"I'm fine, it was just cramp in my calf. Come on Uruguay."

Despite a streak of six matches without victory, Uruguay are third in the CONMEBOL standings, one point behind second-placed Colombia and a point ahead of Argentina on the road to Russia 2018.