'He was only good for two months' - Filipe Luis attacks Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or claims

Cristiano Ronaldo is overwhelming favourite to win the Ballon d'Or for the second year in a row but he won't be getting a vote from Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis

The Chelsea flop has attacked the 32-year-old striker, who won the treble with Real Madrid last season, claiming he was only good for two months.

The Portuguese international has won the prestigious award four times already and looks set to make it five after winning La Liga, the Champions League and Spanish Supercup last season.

But Felipe, whose comments may have more to do with the fierce cross-town rivalry between Real and Atletico than anything else, thinks Ronaldo is not a worthy winner.

“The Ballon d'Or is a subjective matter,” he told Panenka. “Cristiano hasn't done anything until the last two months.”

Ronaldo did score 55 goals for club and country in 55 games last season, and has got four in four so far this campaign to make it 39 goals since he won last won the Ballon d'Or in December 2016.

Although if Luis is talking about the Champions League he may have a point as Ronaldo scored just twice in his first eight games of last season's competition, but did then go on to notch 10 in his final five matches against Bayern Munich, Atletico and Juventus.

If Ronaldo does win he will equal Messi's record of the most wins of the Ballon d'Or by any one player with five.

As if to rub salt into the wounds, Luis had more glowing words for Ronaldo's perennial foe Lionel Messi, who is second favourite to win the award this year but who the bookies really don't seem to fancy will take it home.

Luis added: “I admire Messi, he’s never complained to me in any game we played but I've also never asked him for his jersey and never would.

"I came to win, not to say I played against Messi."

The last time a player who wasn't Ronaldo or Messi won the Ballon d'Or was a decade ago in 2007 when Brazilian Kaka picked up the award and that doesn't look like changing this year.

The Ballon d'Or is awarded every December and last year Filipe’s Atletico Madrid team-mate Antoine Griezmann came third but is fifth favourite to win this time around behind the likes of Gigi Buffon, Neymar and even Ronaldo's Real team-mate Marco Asensio - who has started this season in spectacular form.