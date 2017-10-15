'Ozil will leave Arsenal in January' - Keown sees 'only one outcome' for contract rebel

Mesut Ozil “will be gone” in January, says Martin Keown, with there “only one outcome” awaiting the Arsenal contract rebel.

The Germany international has entered the final year of his current deal at Emirates Stadium and is yet to commit to fresh terms.

Uncertainty surrounding his future has sparked talk of an imminent exit, with Manchester United among those credited with holding an interest in the World Cup winner.

Keown sees no reason for the 29-year-old to be retained, having questioned his attitude on a regular basis this season, with his latest appearance in a 2-1 defeat to Watford further highlighting how ineffective he is for the Gunners at present.

After seeing Ozil spurn a gilt-edged chance at Vicarage Road, the former Arsenal defender told BT Sport: “The top players are ruthless and they don’t play for fun. I don’t know if he’s got that ruthlessness in his makeup.

“That ball has got to be in the back of the net. That should be game over, Arsenal have won the game.

“People might think I’m gunning for him, but you’ve got to be clinical in those situations.

“Is he really bothered? He’s just missed a chance to win a game for Arsenal.

