'Ozil has mentally left Arsenal, he wants to go' - Keown questions midfielder's commitment

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has questioned Mesut Ozil's commitment to the club, claiming he has "mentally left the football club".

The 28-year-old has made just four starts for Arsene Wenger's side this season and was not involved in the Europa League tie with BATE. Keown is not confident that Ozil's injury problems are genuine, believing that the Germany international is already thinking about his future away from Arsenal.

"I think he's testing Wenger more than any other player has. I think it was Belarus the other week, he didn't fancy going. He didn't want to go," Keown told BBC Radio 5.

"Suddenly he was injured again, he played nine minutes against West Bromwich Albion on the Monday, so how did he get injured there?

"I think in some departments he's already left. Psychologically, mentally, he's already left the football club. Maybe Wenger is now trying to do the best deal he can to get some compensation for him."

