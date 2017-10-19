'Ozil not worth feeding, never mind giving a contract' - McCoy slams want-away Arsenal star

Arsenal should not offer Mesut Ozil a new deal, says Tony McCoy, as the World Cup winner is “not worth feeding, never mind paying a contract”.

The Germany international continues to run down the final 12 months of his current deal at Emirates Stadium.

His agent, Erkut Sogut, recently claimed that “positive” talks have been held regarding an extension, but nothing has been put in place and Ozil continues to generate transfer speculation – with Manchester United among those reported to be keen.

Horse racing legend McCoy, a famous Arsenal supporter, believes the club should cut their losses on the 29-year-old, with his commitment to the cause no longer at a level which is beneficial to Arsene Wenger.

McCoy told the Only Balls and Horses podcast on events in north London: “It’s been pretty disappointing, same old, same old.

“I’ve always been a fan of Arsene Wenger, I’d never say anything bad about him.

