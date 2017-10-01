'Ozil won't leave in January' - Inter rule out winter bid for Arsenal playmaker

Inter Milan are not planning a winter bid for Mesut Ozil, such is their belief that he will not leave Arsenal in January, according to sporting director Piero Ausilio.

The Germany international’s current contract expires in 2018, leading to suggestions that he could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

The 28-year-old will be free to speak to foreign clubs in January if he does not agree a new deal before then, and Inter’s president Erick Thohir hinted at a move earlier this week, claiming they were “looking at Ozil”.

Ausilio, though, does not believe that Arsenal will be tempted into cashing in on Ozil in the New Year.

“We are studying our squad, we have scouts everywhere and they look at every kind of player,” he told Premium Sport prior to Inter’s 2-1 win over Benevento. “I don’t think players like him [Ozil] will be leaving in January.

“Luciano Spalletti knows this team has room from improvement, that’s what we are working on.



“A new centre-back? We are looking for new opportunities but we have D’Ambrosio and other Primavera team players.”



Ozil has yet to register a goal or an assist in five Premier League appearances thus far this season.