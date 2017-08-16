'Pamzo': Posta Rangers will bounce back to winning ways

The second placed mailmen are away to Chemelil Sugar hoping to make amends for defeat against the league's newbies

After an impressive 1-0 win against Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League, Posta Rangers fell by the same margin against Nzoia Sugar.

The second placed mailmen are away against Chemelil Sugar hoping to make amends for the defeat against the league's newbies. Coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo is however, concerned with team's lack of training recently.

"We cannot afford to lose twice, it will hurt us and affect our title race, so it is important we get maximum points. My only worry is that we have not trained enough.

"I know other teams have probably faced the same challenge too, but we are determined to get something from this match," Omollo told Goal.

"Chemelil is a good side, we are aware of that, and that is why we want to give our best on the pitch and ensure we get a positive result."

The mailmen are four points shy off table leaders Gor Mahia after winning eight matches, drawing nine and losing two.