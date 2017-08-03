'Pamzo': Posta Rangers were denied a clean goal

The mailmen needed a Joackins Atudo thunderbolt to bag maximum points and move second in the log with 33 points

Posta Rangers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo was not happy with a lineman call during their match against Tusker FC on Wednesday.

With five minutes left on the clock, the mailmen won a throw ball in the opponent's final third, and Luke Ochieng' managed to find towering defender Joackins Atudo, who seemingly flicked the ball past helpless Duncan Ochieng'.

However, the goal did not stand as the lineman claimed it went direct to the net. "I am really disappointed with that decision, it could have cost us," an angry 'Pamzo' said afterwards.

"Atudo got the ball and scored, it was a clean goal and in that crucial moment, an important one. Referee's should be keen when making decisions, some are vital like the one that went against us.

"Well, I do not understand why Dennis Mukaisi was sent off, I did not see him arguing with the referee, but the most important thing is the win."

Posta Rangers are now second on the log with 33 points, one less than Gor Mahia.