'It was a penalty, I felt it' - Bernardo Silva hits back at Burnley boss Dyche

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva defended himself against criticism from Burnley manager Sean Dyche amid controversy over the penalty he won in the Premier League leaders' 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are five points clear at the top of the table after Manchester United's surprise 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town, with Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane scoring quickfire goals inside the final 20 minutes after Sergio Aguero broke the deadlock from the spot before half-time.

Silva went down under a challenge from Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to win the penalty and Dyche was unimpressed with what he judged to be a theatrical tumble from the Portugal international.

"It's minimal contact and to get that high off the floor with your arms above your head is almost a skill in itself," Dyche told a news conference.

"I was quite impressed actually, by how far he travelled. If I kick my kid in the garden, I don't think he'd fall like that."

But Silva was adamant referee Roger East was right to point to the spot and claimed he left the incident with a sore ankle.

"He clearly touched me, I felt it. I haven't seen the replay yet but I think it was a penalty," he said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"As I said, he touched me and my ankle turned. It hurt a little bit and for me it was a penalty."

Aguero is now level with Eric Brook on 177 goals at the top of City's all-time scoring charts, while the league leaders made it 11 wins in a row across all competitions to equal another club record.

Manchester City Burnley More