'Pirlo was the best in the world' - Former Man Utd star Park pays homage to retiring 'great'

Park Ji-sung believes Andrea Pirlo was among the “best in the world” around the time of a famous duel between Manchester United and AC Milan.

The iconic playmaker has announced that he is heading into retirement, with his boots to be hung up at the end of his contract with MLS side New York City.

The 38-year-old is already assured of a standing alongside the modern greats, as a six-time Serie A champion, two-time Champions League victor and World Cup winner.

Park believes Pirlo is fully deserving of such acclaim, having discovered first-hand how talented he is during a Champions League last-16 encounter in 2010.

The former United midfielder told Goal: "He was not a big player physically, but his ability in passing, taking free-kicks, shooting from distance, play-making was the best in the world at that time.

"I believe he was a great player who could dictate the game. He was the biggest threat to any team who played against his team."

