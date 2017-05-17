'I can play as a left-back if I'm asked to' - Shabba reaffirms commitment to Kaizer Chiefs

Shabba is ready to assume a new role of guiding the younger players at Chiefs, but he's aware that Amakhosi fans want trophies more than anything else

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has said the history of the club is what will encourage the players to continue striving for success following another trophyless season.

The Glamour Boys last won a major trophy in 2015 just before the arrival of Steve Komphela, who replaced current Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

Having been at the club for a decade, the 32-year-old is aware that their fans will always expect more from the players.

"It's impossible not to get worried if you finish the season without a trophy. It's a challenge for us to continue working hard because of the history of the club," Shabba said.

"If you win one trophy, the question will be 'why didn't you win two?'. It becomes worse if you don't win even one. We also want to contribute to the club's success. It's not nice to finish two seasons without anything," he continued.

Shabba said he now intends to guide the younger generation of players in the team, saying he will continue to serve the club with distinctions even if he's asked to play in a different position by the technical team.

"I'm dedicated. To me, age is just a number. I can give it all even if I'm asked to play as a left-back. I believe it's my responsibility to help the younger players in the team grow," added Shabba.