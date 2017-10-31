'Player welfare is our No1 priority' proves actions speak louder than weasel words

Henry Slade played for Exeter twice in five days despite the lip service all the authorities keep paying to player welfare - Getty Images Europe

When the match schedule for the 2019 Rugby World Cup is announced on Thursday, it is the surest bet this side of a Prue Leith tweet that the words “player welfare is our No1 priority” will feature within World Rugby’s press release.

Alongside reference to the sport’s hallowed “values”, “our No1 priority” is the favourite go-to phrase of rugby administrators everywhere. Together with Fifa’s ethics committee or the Football League’s fit and proper person test, it is hard to read without letting go an involuntary snort of derision.

Last Friday, Exeter Chiefs played Sale Sharks five days after their Champions Cup match against Montpellier. It was the third straight week that a team have endured a five-day turnaround - after Wasps and Scarlets. Blame was passed between European Professional Club Rugby and Premiership Rugby and the PRO14 with a slickness the All Blacks would envy, but what was beyond doubt was that no organisation was prepared to say no to the television broadcasters for the sake of player welfare.

This autumn following the most brutal of Lions tours, Wales have scheduled a fourth international outside the Test window, against those notorious softies, South Africa. How many season-ending injuries will result from playing the big three and Georgia? I’d set the line at 2.5.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, are playing two fixtures in France in four days. In a season in which we have already seen an alarming increase in the amount of injuries, which may or may not be connected to World Rugby tinkering with the laws around the ruck, it is repellant that these fixtures have been sanctioned.

