'Please stop the violence!' - Soccer world reacts to Las Vegas shooting

Players from Major League Soccer and across the globe took time to share their thoughts and prayers following the worst mass shooting in U.S. history

Soccer players around the world reacted to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, which occurred when a gunman killed 58 and injured over 500 at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The shooter fired scores of bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino down on the outdoor concert that was headlined by country music artist Jason Aldean.

Former U.S. national team star Herculez Gomez, who was raised in Vegas, posted he "Can't believe this happened" on Twitter, while MLS star Kei Kamara asked, "Where are we safe these days?" in a social media post.

Barcelona striker Arda Turan was among the global stars to send his "thoughts and prayers" to the city of Las Vegas.

Can’t believe this has happened.. My thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by the mass shooting in Las Vegas. #LasVegas — herculez gomez (@herculezg) October 2, 2017

Where are we safe these days?...tell your love ones you love them everyday and forgive ones that's have wrong you quickly #OneLove — KEI KAMARA (@keikamara) October 2, 2017

What a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Las Vegas. — Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) October 2, 2017

After living through Columbine, I'm saddened to see the automated reactions in this country to gun violence. People are truly suffering. — Jeb Brovsky (@JebBrovsky) October 2, 2017

I can not believe what I’m seeing and hearing in Vegas. Thoughts go out to everyone involved — Ridgy 6 (@liam_ridgewell) October 2, 2017

Praying for all of the families & victims in Vegas during this time. pic.twitter.com/K6prZIQoyA — Marcelo Guedes (@MarceloGuedes02) October 2, 2017

The thoughts of everyone at U.S. Soccer are with the victims of the attack in Las Vegas and their loved ones. — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 2, 2017

This is heartbreaking https://t.co/5Wzew6ElXE — DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas... Canada... Ok che sta succedendo? Di nuovo?? — Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the families affected in Vegas please please please please pleaseeeeee stop the violence!#PRAYERSFORVEGAS — Justin Meram (@JustinMeram) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific incident. #PrayForVegas https://t.co/frUVUaHyo2 — Jermaine Jones (@Jermainejunior) October 2, 2017

Praying for you #LasVegas — GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) October 2, 2017

Praying for all of the families & victims in Vegas during this time. pic.twitter.com/BC0ilW32F0 — Dante Bonfim Costa (@dante_bonfim) October 2, 2017