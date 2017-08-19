'Pogba not sent off because he's a Man Utd player!' - Chelsea fans rage over Man Utd leniency

Chelsea supporters were incredulous at Paul Pogba avoiding a red card in Manchester United's clash with Swansea City on Saturday.
United midfielder Pogba picked up a booking in the 26th minute with a foul on Tom Carroll and, four minutes later, was perhaps fortunate not to see a second yellow when he brought down Martin Olsson.
After Cesc Fabregas was sent off for two bookings last weekend in Chelsea's 3-2 defeat to Burnley, Blues fans were quick to draw comparisons in leniency for Jose Mourinho's side.
Pogba was a blue kit away from being sent off there.— Conteholic (@Conteholic) August 19, 2017
Pogba not getting a second yellow because he doesn't play for Chelsea— ᒪ3ahpar (@l3ahpar) August 19, 2017
Second yellow for Pogba, you say? pic.twitter.com/GOhuGrEZu2— Rick (@BanditNanna) August 19, 2017
see how the ref is explaining to Pogba that if he was a Chelsea player he would have gotten a second yellow— FOLLOW BACK (@iam_zuby) August 19, 2017
Would be tempted to take Pogba off. Save him from the red card, looks like he could get the second yellow at any moment. #mufc— Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) August 19, 2017
If that tackle from Pogba is by any other player that plays for a top team he's off. Typical bias to United.— TacticalAC (@TacticalAC) August 19, 2017
Guaranteed red card if that was Xhaka not Pogba.— Arsenal FC (@FFArsenal) August 19, 2017
Pogba dishing it out pic.twitter.com/PHEo9oZZcC— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) August 19, 2017
And, on the brink of half-time, Pogba’s saved header hit the crossbar before Eric Bailly forced the ball over the line to put United into a 1-0 lead at the Liberty Stadium.
Need another before Moss sends Pogba off to get a prolonged breather— Hoddy (@redhod99) August 19, 2017
Do you think Pogba should’ve been sent off before he played a key role in the opening goal, or was referee Jon Moss right to be lenient?