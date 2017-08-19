'Pogba not sent off because he's a Man Utd player!' - Chelsea fans rage over Man Utd leniency

The central midfielder skated on thin ice to avoid a sending off in the first half of Jose Mourinho's side's trip to Swansea City

Chelsea supporters were incredulous at Paul Pogba avoiding a red card in Manchester United's clash with Swansea City on Saturday.

United midfielder Pogba picked up a booking in the 26th minute with a foul on Tom Carroll and, four minutes later, was perhaps fortunate not to see a second yellow when he brought down Martin Olsson.

After Cesc Fabregas was sent off for two bookings last weekend in Chelsea's 3-2 defeat to Burnley, Blues fans were quick to draw comparisons in leniency for Jose Mourinho's side.

Pogba was a blue kit away from being sent off there. — Conteholic (@Conteholic) August 19, 2017

Pogba not getting a second yellow because he doesn't play for Chelsea — ᒪ3ahpar (@l3ahpar) August 19, 2017

Second yellow for Pogba, you say? pic.twitter.com/GOhuGrEZu2 — Rick (@BanditNanna) August 19, 2017

see how the ref is explaining to Pogba that if he was a Chelsea player he would have gotten a second yellow — FOLLOW BACK (@iam_zuby) August 19, 2017

Would be tempted to take Pogba off. Save him from the red card, looks like he could get the second yellow at any moment. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) August 19, 2017

If that tackle from Pogba is by any other player that plays for a top team he's off. Typical bias to United. — TacticalAC (@TacticalAC) August 19, 2017

Guaranteed red card if that was Xhaka not Pogba. — Arsenal FC (@FFArsenal) August 19, 2017

Pogba dishing it out pic.twitter.com/PHEo9oZZcC — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) August 19, 2017

And, on the brink of half-time, Pogba’s saved header hit the crossbar before Eric Bailly forced the ball over the line to put United into a 1-0 lead at the Liberty Stadium.

Need another before Moss sends Pogba off to get a prolonged breather — Hoddy (@redhod99) August 19, 2017

Do you think Pogba should’ve been sent off before he played a key role in the opening goal, or was referee Jon Moss right to be lenient?