'Pogba is nowhere near Gerrard's level' - Benitez says Man Utd star isn't 'top-class' yet

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba cannot be considered “top-class” and on the same level as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, says Rafa Benitez.

The France international made his return to competitive action against Benitez’s Newcastle following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring complaint.

Pogba slotted seamlessly back into the Old Trafford fold, with a talismanic display helping Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils to a convincing 4-1 victory .

The 24-year-old has earned plenty of plaudits on the back of his display, but former Liverpool boss Benitez believes he still has some way to go before being placed in a talent bracket alongside modern day icons.

He told reporters when pressed on comparisons between Pogba and ex-England captain Gerrard: “They’re different. Stevie was a top-class player for so many years.

“He was very consistent and could make the difference in every game, with or without the ball.

Paul Pogba Steven Gerrard Rafa Benitez top class More