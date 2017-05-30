'Pogba sums up Man Utd’s problems' - £89m man accused of trying too hard by Parker

Paul Pogba is yet to justify his £89 million price tag and “sums up Manchester United’s problems”, according to Paul Parker.

The Frenchman completed a record-breaking transfer to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, with Jose Mourinho bringing him back to England after four years at Juventus.

He was supposed to help carry the Red Devils back to the top of the English and European game, but is yet to truly deliver on his potential despite tasting Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League successes.

Parker believes Pogba needs to get his priorities straight, with too much time spent on social media, and focus on ensuring that he is used correctly by United and allowed to flourish as expected.

He wrote in a column for Eurosport: "Pogba sums up United’s problems.

“He is not a holding midfielder. So much has been taken away from his game. I think he’s tried too hard to impress this season after that world record £89m price tag.

“He’s been having too many touches of the ball which isn’t really in his nature. He’s also been giving away silly fouls because people are working harder against him.

“He hasn’t had the greatest of seasons. Expectations are high. United have got to kick on, Mourinho has to kick on and he’s got to kick on.

“He can do what he wants with his Twitter emoji, dancing and his hair when he is part of a United side that are the real deal."

While United collected three trophies in the 2016-17 campaign, they could only muster a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

They are, however, expected to spend big once again when the summer transfer window opens and piece together a title challenge during Mourinho’s second season at the helm.