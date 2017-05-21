'Premier League club' planning to charge Sky Sports and BT Sports extra for player and manager interviews

Could broadcasters begin to be charged extra for interviews?: Getty

A top-six Premier League club is planning to charge key media partners such as Sky Sports and BT Sport extra for access to manager and player interviews, according to reports.

Broadcasters are currently given ‘free’ access to players and managers ahead of games and in the mixed zone after matches.

However, they have to first pay staggering fees for the rights to screen live Premier League matches. Sky pay over £4bn for five of the seven live packages in the current TV rights deal, while BT pay just under £1bn for the other two.

But that’s not enough for one club, with the Mirror reporting that one unnamed top-six side is planning to charge broadcasters extra for interview opportunities with their staff and playing squad.

The newspaper reports that the club want to introduce this new ‘interview levy’ ahead of the 2019/20 season, when a brand new TV rights deal begins.

Sky and BT could begin to be charged for interviews (Getty)

This development isn’t the first sign that Premier League club’s dealings with independent media companies could be set to change in the coming seasons.

Only last week Manchester United executive vice-chairman announced plans to “aggressively market” the club’s MUTV app.

Clubs are beginning to produce much more of their own content (Getty)

Although he claimed the club’s relationships with original independent media partners would not be impacted, the marketing of the app will see the club produce and promote more of their own media content. Liverpool have meanwhile long lobbied for overseas TV rights to be sold on an individual basis.

And recently promoted Newcastle United have banned several local and national journalists during Mike Ashley’s period in charge of the club, while offering fans the chance to pay £53.88 a year for access to in-house interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.