'The pressure was there' - Klopp relieved to pick up much-needed win

Jurgen Klopp acknowledged Liverpool's 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town was a "big relief" as his side returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday.

After last Sunday's harrowing 4-1 loss to Tottenham at Wembley left them with just one win in their last six league outings, Liverpool were under pressure to produce a response in front of their own fans at Anfield.

The hosts laboured against resolute opponents in the first half, albeit they missed a glorious chance to go ahead before the interval when Mohamed Salah saw his penalty saved by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

However, Klopp's demand for his players to be more positive paid off after the break, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum all finding the net to secure three much-needed points.

"We had not the best week as you can imagine - it's not that we don't take the situation really seriously, it's really important for us," Klopp told the club's website.

"Tottenham was the worst game we've played in this season so far and you cannot ignore it, but you have to work with it and that's what we did.

"It can happen, especially with the style Huddersfield played today – a rather defensive style and we were a little bit stiff. It was not fluent, we had too many players behind the ball, it was clear we wanted to give them no opportunity for counter-attack and stuff like this, but you don't need seven players behind the ball to protect the counter-attack.

"That's how it looked a little bit in the first half, so it was not too difficult to fix at half-time. You could see immediately in the second half really, we had more players between the decisive lines and so it was more difficult for Huddersfield to defend.