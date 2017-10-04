'We will push everything we have' to defeat Zambia - Nigeria's Simon talks tough

The 22-year-old has reiterated the aim of the Super Eagles to get a result that guarantees a ticket to the quadrennial showpiece

Super Eagles players 'will push everything' to ensure Nigeria pick a Russia 2018 World Cup at the expense of Zambia, according to Moses Simon.

Gernot Rohr’s men are three points ahead of their opponent and closest rival, and a win will guarantee them a ticket to the next year's showpiece.

And the pacy winger has assured that the 2013 African champions will go all out to secure victory over Wedson Nyirenda’s side at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

“Victory is what everyone needs on Saturday,” Simon told NFF.

“We know the importance of qualifying for the World Cup.

“So my colleagues and I will push everything we have in us to get the result,” he concluded.