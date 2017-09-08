'I need to push myself to another level', says Newcastle’s Atsu

The 25-year-old has started all three games for the Magpies so far but knows improved showings is key to keeping his place off other competitors

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu says he needs to push his game to a higher level.

The Ghana international has been favoured by manager Rafa Benitez to start in the opening three games of the Premier League season and provided an assist in the 3-0 win over West Ham United.

But with the likes of Rolando Aarons and £10million summer signing Jacob Murphy also competing for wide positions at the St James' Park outfit, the former Chelsea man understands the need for improved performances.

“I’m very happy that I’m playing week in, week out,” Atsu told club website.

“There’s a lot of competition in the game, so I just need to work hard and try to compete with my colleagues.

“For me, it’s very important that I keep working. We have a lot of talent - we have great players who are playing also wide, the same position as I play.

“I need to push myself to another level.”

The Magpies next head to the Liberty Stadium to face Jordan Ayew and Tammy Abraham’s Swansea City on Sunday.