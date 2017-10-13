It's quite reassuring that I can still play - Fraser delights in claiming Monza lead

Marcus Fraser and Matt Wallace lead by two at the Italian Open, with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jamie Donaldson sharing third place.

Marcus Fraser was understandably thrilled after claiming a share of the second-round lead at the Italian Open with a stunning round of 62.

After parring his first five holes at Golf Club Milano in Monza on Friday, Fraser combined nine birdies with four pars to reach 13 under - a score matched by England's Matt Wallace (65).

"To come and do that, I'm pretty proud of myself and it's quite reassuring that I still can play golf," said Fraser, a three-time winner on the European Tour whose most recent success came at the Maybank Championship Malaysia in 2016.

"I felt like I've putted well and scrambled well this week. Today I took it to a new level with the putter."

Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jamie Donaldson - who, like Wallace, began the day among six leaders at seven under - each carded 67s to sit two behind Fraser and Wallace.

The highlight of Aphibarnrat's round came when he eagled the 14th, while Donaldson finished with a spectacular three at the par-five ninth - almost holing his second shot, with his driver, from 291 yards.

"I couldn't quite get there with a three-wood so hit a driver off the deck and it came out so perfect," said the Welshman. "It was nice to get it down there, only two feet from the hole. Yeah, one of my great shots."

Francesco Molinari, another of the overnight front-runners, is three off the pace at 10 under after a 68, with Tyrrell Hatton - last week's winner at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - and Sergio Garcia among those a further shot back.