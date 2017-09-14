'Racism is as American as baseball' banner removed from Fenway Park

A banner unfurled at Fenway Park regarding the issue of racism in America led to some fans being ejected.

The Boston Red Sox have confirmed that four people were removed from Fenway Park after displaying a banner that read 'Racism is as American as baseball'.

The incident occurred during Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics, with the people involved promptly ejected from the stadium and the banner taken down.

"During the fourth inning of tonight's game, four fans unfurled a banner over the left field wall in violation of the club's policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark," a Red Sox statement read.

"The individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park."

It follows an incident in which Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones claimed to have been called the "n-word" and had peanuts thrown at him at a game at Boston's stadium early in the season.

Recently the Red Sox ownership proposed that Yawkey Way near Fenway Park be renamed for David Ortiz.

Former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey was the last MLB owner to allow an African American player onto his roster, and new Red Sox owner John William Henry II wants to remove his name from the business district due to the racist connotations that go with it.