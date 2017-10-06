'Rashford can be England's Ronaldo' - Keown tips Man Utd star to go from winger to talisman

Marcus Rashford can be England’s answer to Cristiano Ronaldo by being transformed from a winger to a striker, says Martin Keown.

The Manchester United forward continues to be used in a wide role by club and country despite admitting that he sees himself in a central post long-term.

He has impressed this season from the flanks, with five goals netted for United and impressive displays put in for England against Slovakia and Slovenia.

Keown, though, believes that the 19-year-old will truly flourish once he is moved inside, just as the likes of Real Madrid star Ronaldo and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi have done before him.

The ex-England defender wrote in a column for the Daily Mail: “I like the way Marcus Rashford runs at people and asks questions of defenders.

“All the best players - Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi - started as wingers at some point and Rashford just needs to drift a bit more central and express himself more coming off the touchline.

“I think he'll be a top player, and they don't stay fixed for too long out wide. Outside left should only be his starting position when it comes to the World Cup.”

Martin Keown Marcus Rashford Messi Ronaldo Bale More