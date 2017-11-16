'Raw' Lukaku no flash in the pan, says Owen

Romelu Lukaku should be given time to prove his worth despite his recent slump in form because he has already proved he's no flash in the pan, says former Manchester United striker Michael Owen.

The 24-year-old has failed to score in his last seven United appearances having begun the campaign with 11 goals in 10 matches.

But BT Sport pundit Owen, who spent three years at Old Trafford between 2009 and 2012, says critics must remember that Lukaku is still learning at the top level.

“I still think Lukaku is quite a raw player. I think his hold-up play for a big lad is not what it could be but he’s only young still and what he does give to the team are the bits that you really want, that don’t grow on trees,” Owen told Goal. “Scoring goals is one of the hardest things to do and he is a constant goalscorer.

“He’s obviously going through a bad patch at the moment, however it was only a few weeks ago when everyone was saying, ‘Is this lad going to break all the records?’ with 11 in 10 or whatever he scored. It was just a brilliant start to his Manchester United career and now it feels all of two minutes later and everyone’s questioning him.

Romelu Lukaku Manchester United Benfica Champions League More