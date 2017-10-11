'We are ready to buy Coutinho' - Barcelona chief promises January move for Liverpool star

Barcelona are ready to make another move for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, club CEO Oscar Grau has confirmed, though his arrival will come at a cost.

The Camp Nou side were desperate to land the 25-year-old Brazil international in the summer window, with Coutinho himself attempting to force a deal through by telling the Reds he wanted to leave.

A transfer failed to materialise, however, with Liverpool instantly dismissing all offers from Barca before the end of the transfer deadline.

Barca director Albert Soler later revealed that Liverpool had requested €200 million for the diminutive playmaker, just short of what Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for weeks earlier.

Rumours then emerged that the Premier League club would let him leave Anfield in the January window if Coutinho agreed to play out the rest of the calendar year for the club.

