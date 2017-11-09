'Rebel' player to fetch AFC Leopards a fortune from transfer

The midfielder sneaked out of the country last month and flew to India where he had talks with Indian top side Kerala Blasters

AFC Leopards midfielder Kerizon Kizito is set to complete his move to Indian side Kerala Blasters next week.

The midfielder sneaked out of the country last month and flew to India where he had talks with the club as well as taking part in the team's pre-season matches.

Club chairman Dan Mule has revealed to Goal that the team is set to release the Ugandan player after certain conditions have been met.

"We are in agreement with him (Kizito); the club is going to get Sh1million from the deal and other benefits as well. We decided against taking a disciplinary action against him because it was not going to benefit the team.

"Most of the paper work concerning the transfer of the player will be completed next week. We have no problem with him at all and the doors are open for him suppose he decides to come back again."

Ingwe will be required to beef up their squad as they will represent the country in Caf Confederations Cup next year.