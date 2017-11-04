'Ridiculous' talk of Chelsea exit for Conte leaves Hasselbaink stunned

Criticism of Antonio Conte is ridiculous, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who believes the Italian is doing a “magnificent” job at Chelsea.

The Blues boss has faced some uncomfortable questions of late after seeing his side stumble domestically and in Europe.

The reigning Premier League champions sit nine points off the pace in the defence of their crown, while dropping five points against Roma in their last two Champions League outings.

Conte’s position has now been queried, with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich meeting with the Italian coach, but Hasselbaink is hoping to see the 48-year-old take in a lengthy spell at the helm.

The former Blues striker told Express Sport: “I think the rumours are just ridiculous. I think he's been doing absolutely magnificent.

“I think when you are a manager you always get ups and downs. He's had a lot more ups than downs.

