'Rio' out, Sande in for Ulinzi Stars v Chemelil

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso has made one change in his squad ahead of Chemelil Sugar match

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has named his team to play Chemelil Sugar on Saturday afternoon.

With the absence of Mohammed ‘Rio, Hassan commonly, the coach has named Benson Sande in the first eleven. It is the only change that has been made.

Ulinzi Stars: Jacktone Odhiambo, Cyrus Shitote, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Brian Sande Oliver Ruto, Boniface Onyango, Churchill Muloma, Daniel Waweru, Mike Otieno, Stephen Waruru and Samuel Onyango.

Subs: James Saruni, Alex Masinde, John Kago, Evans Amwoka, Enosh Ochieng’, Oscar Wamalwa and Byron Odiaga.