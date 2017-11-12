'Ronaldo is more selfish than me' - Benzema has no problem with Real Madrid team-mate

Karim Benzema thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is more selfish than he is, but feels it works to Real Madrid's benefit and has no problem with his superstar team-mate.

The former France international has played with Ronaldo for nearly a decade, the duo both joining the La Liga champions before the 2009-2010 season.

Ronaldo 6/4 UCL top scorer

Benzema has had plenty of success during his time in Spain, though he believes his accomplishments have been overshadowed by Ronaldo. However, he has no issue with that, and says he and the Portuguese have a good relationship.

“At Real, I score, but when the guy who is next to you scores 50 per season (you can not do anything),” Benzema told Canal+ .

“It's different from how I played at Lyon. I just like football and winning titles. I'm having fun.

“Ronaldo and I, we get on well. I like playing with him. He likes to play with one touch of the ball. He is more selfish than me, but that's normal. That does not bother me. Finally, it's good for the team.”

Karim Benzema Real Madrid More