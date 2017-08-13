'Ronaldo recreating Messi's shirt celebration! Savage!' – Fans react to Cristiano goal and referee shove

The Real Madrid star scored a fantastic goal and was shown a red card, before shoving the referee in a memorable Clasico appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's wild 25-minute cameo in Sunday's Clasico will be remembered for some time to come. 

The Portuguese superstar came off the bench against Barcelona and scored a fantastic goal in the Spanish Super Cup first leg, which Madrid went on to win 3-1.  

After scoring, Ronaldo removed his shirt in a manner that was more than a little reminiscent of Lionel Messi's celebration after he scored the winner in April's Clasico at the Bernabeu. 

Ronaldo picked up a yellow card for removing his shirt and two minutes later, he was sent off for a second yellow card after the referee deemed he dived in the box. 

The 32-year-old will likely be in hot water for his subsequent shove on the referee, which generated plenty of discussion online. 

