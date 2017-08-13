'Ronaldo recreating Messi's shirt celebration! Savage!' – Fans react to Cristiano goal and referee shove

The Real Madrid star scored a fantastic goal and was shown a red card, before shoving the referee in a memorable Clasico appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's wild 25-minute cameo in Sunday's Clasico will be remembered for some time to come.

The Portuguese superstar came off the bench against Barcelona and scored a fantastic goal in the Spanish Super Cup first leg, which Madrid went on to win 3-1.

After scoring, Ronaldo removed his shirt in a manner that was more than a little reminiscent of Lionel Messi's celebration after he scored the winner in April's Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Pique witnessing the greatness of Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/lU7xQx6em7 — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) August 13, 2017

Ronaldo recreating Lionel Messi's shirt celebration. Savage! pic.twitter.com/5KYrPUCTmY — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) August 13, 2017

Ronaldo picked up a yellow card for removing his shirt and two minutes later, he was sent off for a second yellow card after the referee deemed he dived in the box.

The 32-year-old will likely be in hot water for his subsequent shove on the referee, which generated plenty of discussion online.

All in all Ronaldo assaulted an offical and deserves to be further punished, Neymar clapped at a ref and got a three match ban. — Sjr (@_ASakka) August 13, 2017

I love how Ronaldo just came in, scored a banger of a winner then leaves.



King. — WH (@Wilshoholic) August 13, 2017

Ronaldo, the only player that can get 2 yellow cards without making a single foul. Levels.

World's best. — Will. (@Asanwilliam) August 13, 2017

Ha. Ronaldo sent off for diving when he didn’t dive, shortly after Luis Suarez won a penalty with an actual dive. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 13, 2017