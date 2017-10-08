'Russia here we come' - Super Eagles send Twitter into meltdown
Nigeria became the first African nation to qualify for 2018 Fifa World Cup after defeating Zambia 1-0 on Saturday.
Alex Iwobi's second half goal made the difference as Gernot Rohr's men remained unbeaten after five games in Group B.
And victory at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium sent the social media into a frenzy as football enthusiasts celebrated the Super Eagles' qualification for the World Cup in Russia.
They say Russia is cold. We are still coming! Haha! Congratulations to the Super Eagles and all Nigerians! #NGAZAM pic.twitter.com/RX64q4PUcR— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 7, 2017
Nigeria; we are going to Russia to play World Cup next year, and we are the first country from Africa to qualify for the tournament. #NGAZAM pic.twitter.com/whGVdRR4gY— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 7, 2017
Best thing about this group of Super Eagles players is how happy they are when it's time to play games for Nigeria. Passion for the colours.— Gallião Pequeno (@Cerebrone) October 7, 2017
Considering the group we just absolutely steamrolled, Gernot Rohr deserves all my plaudits, totally spot on man and game management— Alajo™| Russia 2018 (@Sam_is_cray) October 7, 2017
Congratulations!!! @NGSuperEagles Is the first African team qualified to @FIFAWorldCup 2018— CAF (@CAF_Online) October 7, 2017
Full Time .. Nigera 1-0 Zambia #AFWCQ pic.twitter.com/CKj7KXVWmP
Somewhere in the Nest of Champions...the Champagnes are out of the chiller! #NGAZAM pic.twitter.com/xWsPS1m8dX— Tolu Olasoji (@Tollexrism) October 7, 2017
We're going to Russia! We're a nation that wins together when we are 100% behind a team. Nigerians aren't 'criminals'. Nigerians are winners— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 7, 2017
Russia, here we come. The World Cup is within reach. Reach for it @NGSuperEagles , reach for it! 180 million Nigerians are 100% behind you!— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 7, 2017
Congratulations ]]>🇳🇬🦅🇷🇺