'Really, really sad day for democracy' - Guardiola gives latest take on Catalan crisis

Pep Guardiola lamented a "sad day for democracy" after a further escalation in the political crisis in his home region of Catalonia.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy approved implementing Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which will allow the national government in Madrid to take back some powers from the semi-autonomous Catalan parliament.

The measure, which must be approved by the Spanish Senate, comes three weeks on from the independence referendum in the region.

Rajoy's government declared the vote to be illegal and it made world headlines on polling day as police beat up protesters and citizens.

Manchester City manager Guardiola dedicated his team's 2-1 win over Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday to Catalan politicians Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, who were held without bail while under investigation for sedition earlier this week.

Speaking after his side beat Burnley 3-0 to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points over Manchester United, Guardiola was once again asked for thoughts on events in his homeland at a post-match news conference.

"It's a really sad day for democracy. I thought in the 21st century, those kind of things didn't happen," he said.

"Especially, for example, the Catalan parliament is older than the Spanish parliament itself.

"I am really, really sad. The Catalan people just wanted to vote and we want to be listened to and let the people say what they wanted to be [part of Spain or independent].

