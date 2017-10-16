'I saved when it mattered most' - Akwa United's Ojo recounts Federation Cup heroic show

The goalkeeper is excited after his heroic save against the Ikon Allah boys from the spot handed the Promise Keepers the coveted title

Akwa United's Olorunleke Ojo admits he saved from the spot when it mattered most important to secure his side the Federation Cup title on Sunday.

Abdul Maikaba's men subdued the Ikon Allah Boys with a 3-2 win on penalties after a barren draw at regulation time at the Agege Stadium.

The former Nigeria U20 goalkeeper is delighted after being named the Most Valuable Player and best goalkeeper of the competition, dedicating them to his family.

"I'm very happy that we won in the final, even though it was through penalties against Niger Tornadoes," Ojo told Goal.

"It was a tough match for us because Tornadoes really gave us a good fight and we didn't take any of our many chances during the game.

"Overall, I believe we did our best despite playing against a team that took out the league champions Plateau United and holders Ifeanyi Ubh and we really deserve to win in the end.

"During the penalties, I was confident that I will catch one of the penalty kicks. Though I couldn't catch any of the early ones played, I patiently waited to save when it mattered the most and doing that to make sure my team won was most important

"It is good we won and I'm happy winning my first major trophy in my career with Akwa United. My wife and son have been my biggest motivation in my career. I dedicated my awards to God and them."