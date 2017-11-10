'Sepp Blatter sexually assaulted me,' says former US goalkeeper Hope Solo
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has become the latest high-profile public figure to be accused of sexual assault.
The allegation has been made by Hope Solo, the former goalkeeper with the United States’ women’s football team, who says the 81-year-old Blatter molested her at Fifa’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in January 2013.
Her claims were made to the Portuguese newspaper Expresso during an event in Lisbon to discuss equal pay and women’s equality. Solo, 36, said the assault happened just before she was presenting the Fifa women’s world player of the year award for 2012 on stage alongside Blatter, to striker Amy Wambach, her team-mate in the American side that had won the gold medal at the London Olympics.
“I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass,” Solo said. “It was at the Ballon d’Or, right before I went on stage.”
Blatter, via his spokesman, on Friday night denied that such an incident had taken place. He said: “This allegation is ridiculous.”
However, Solo claimed it was an example of how sexual harassment had become commonplace in sport. “[It] has been normalised,” she added.
Solo, who holds a record 202 appearances for an American goalkeeper, expanded on her allegations in The Guardian, saying she had to quickly compose herself before making her speech and presenting the award to Wambach.
“I was in shock and completely thrown off. I had to quickly pull myself together to present my team-mate with the biggest award of her career and celebrate with her in that moment, so I completely shifted my focus to Abby.”
It is not the first time that Solo has spoken about sexual harassment in sport. When the revelations surfaced about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Solo took to social media to congratulate the women who had gone public with their ordeals and wrote with the #MeToo hashtag.
Her post said: “Sexual harassment is rampant in the sports world. I always felt I’d ‘handled it’ and stood up for myself in those situations, but there were never any consequences for the perpetrators. That needs to change. Silence will not change the world!”
Blatter lost his Fifa position for ethics breaches relating to a £2 million payment to the then Uefa president Michel Platini in 2011.
He faced criticism for a series of sexist remarks, including a suggestion in 2004 that female players should wear “tighter shorts” like “they do in volleyball” to make the game more appealing to a male audience.