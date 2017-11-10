'Sepp Blatter sexually assaulted me,' says former US goalkeeper Hope Solo

Hope Solo (L) has accused former Fifa president Sepp Blatter of sexual assault before presenting an award together at the 2013 Ballon d'Or awards - Getty Images Europe

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has become the latest high-profile public figure to be accused of sexual assault.

The allegation has been made by Hope Solo, the former goalkeeper with the United States’ women’s football team, who says the 81-year-old Blatter molested her at Fifa’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in January 2013.

Her claims were made to the Portuguese newspaper Expresso during an event in Lisbon to discuss equal pay and women’s equality. Solo, 36, said the assault happened just before she was presenting the Fifa women’s world player of the year award for 2012 on stage alongside Blatter, to striker Amy Wambach, her team-mate in the American side that had won the gold medal at the London Olympics.

“I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass,” Solo said. “It was at the Ballon d’Or, right before I went on stage.”

Blatter, via his spokesman, on Friday night denied that such an incident had taken place. He said: “This allegation is ridiculous.”

However, Solo claimed it was an example of how sexual harassment had become commonplace in sport. “[It] has been normalised,” she added.

