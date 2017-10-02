'Serie A was easier' - Conte's title warning for defending champions Chelsea

Antonio Conte admits securing back-to-back crowns at Chelsea will be “very difficult”, with Serie A “easier” to dominate.

The Italian coach enjoyed title success in each of his three seasons as head coach in Turin between 2011 and 2014.

He was able to repeat that trick during his debut campaign in England but has seen Chelsea’s rivals spend big in an effort to knock the Blues from their lofty perch.

Conte concedes that defending the crown will be tough, with the English top-flight considerably more competitive than its Italian equivalent.

“I see the commitment every day, but for sure to defend the title is very difficult,” he said following a 1- defeat to title rivals Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

“It is very difficult for every team in this league. To defend – it is very difficult to win two titles in a row.

“We won the title with Juventus and I was expecting a really strong challenge from AC Milan, but instead they sold Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva to Paris St Germain, so they became weaker.

“It wasn’t simple second time, but it was easier. Here, from last season to this season, you have big teams and now they are bigger.

“I think last season we did a really great job, because we won the League against a really strong team, because Man City last season also was a fantastic team.

“And now after I think a great transfer market, they have improved a lot. It’s not simple to play this League.

“We have to try to do our best in every game with great ambition, because we must always have the right ambition. But at the same time sometimes you have to compliment your opponent. You must be honest and accept the result.”

Conte saw Juve pip AC Milan to the Serie A title by four points in 2011-12, before easing their way to a nine-point triumph over Napoli a year later.

Chelsea are still very much in the Premier League mix this season, but defeat to City has left them in fourth spot – six points adrift of the early pacesetters.