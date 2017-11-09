'Sh** parking!' - Werder Bremen's Caldirola warned over bad driving

The Bundesliga side are not known for parking the bus tactics, but if they were, they may not want to include the Italian defender in the strategy

Werder Bremen defender Luca Caldirola received an unwanted message during international break - with a note left on his car accusing him of 'sh** parking'.

The former Italy Under-21 international has been with Bremen since 2013 following spells at Inter Milan, Brescia and Cesena, but still has yet to get to grips with parking his car in Germany.

Bremen 5/4 to beat Hannover

Caldirola shared evidence of the embarrassing incident on his Twitter page, showing a warning note that was left on his car with the title 'Scheisse geparkt' and the reason for his 's*** parking' explained as 'keep the exit clear'.

The 26-year-old has also not impressed on the pitch this season, playing just 90 minutes so far in the Bundesliga as Werder boss Florian Kohfeldt has left him on the bench eight times in the 2017-18 campaign.

Caldirola only played five league games for Bremen last season, and was forced to leave on loan for Darmstadt in the previous campaign to get more regular football. As a result, he is expected to leave in the January transfer window, with Newcastle and Huddersfield reportedly interested.

If he moves to the Premier League, he may have to improve his parking ability or risk getting fines in his new home!