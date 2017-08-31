'Shaaambles' - Ramsey causes Arsenal stir as Oxlade-Chamberlain departs

Aaron Ramsey has not taken kindly to seeing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Arsenal for Liverpool, with "shaaambles" included in one social media post.

The Gunners agreed to sell the England international to a Premier League rival for £35 million after failing in their efforts to get him to commit to a new contract.

Arsene Wenger’s side have faced similar frustration when it comes to Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, with exit talk dominating in a window of few incomings.

Among the others to depart has been Kieran Gibbs, another home-grown talent, while Carl Jenkinson has left on loan.

Clearly frustrated with goings on at Emirates Stadium, Ramsey opted to air his displeasure on Instagram in a farewell message to Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The message read: “Another of our British boys heading on to new things. Not only have we lost a great player we've lost a great guy in the changing room and It is sad to see you go mate. Had some great memories over the years playing alongside you and I wish you all the best with this new chapter in your life #theOX #shaaambles”

Ramsey later moved to clarify his comments, claiming that his words had been taken out of context.

Let's all calm down, 'Shaaambles' was a nickname used as a joke for the ox sometimes around the training ground. #personaljoke — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) August 31, 2017

Arsenal are still waiting to discover whether the services of Alexis can be retained past the summer deadline.

Manchester City remain keen on the Chilean forward, but the Gunners have made it clear that they will not sell without suitable cover being brought in first.

They are among those looking at Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, but the Frenchman is in international action on Thursday and also has interest from Liverpool to consider.