'Socrates was puffing on a fag in the tunnel just before kick-off': Northern Ireland heroes of 1986 recall their last trip to the World Cup finals

Thirty one years have passed since Northern Ireland last graced a World Cup finals but, for Nigel Worthington, one image remains seared into his memory.

Brazil were the opponents at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara and the then 24-year-old Sheffield Wednesday defender was waiting anxiously in the tunnel, ready to step out into the unrelenting midday Mexican heat for the biggest game of his life, when he spotted a plume of smoke nearby.

“We’re all lined up on either side of the tunnel, the nerves are going and you’re looking across at these Brazil players, who all look like such fantastic athletes, and you’re thinking, ‘This is going to be tough’,” Worthington recalled. “And then I noticed Socrates just leaning with his elbow against a wall smoking a cigarette. This is like five minutes before kick-off. We’re there thinking, ‘We’ve got our work cut out here’ and Socrates is just stood there, casual as you like, puffing away, looking like he didn’t have a care in the world.

“Still to this day I can picture that scene in my mind. When you’re going into a big World Cup game and you’ve got the audacity to stand in the tunnel smoking a cigarette moments before kick-off you’ve got to say you’re some player. He certainly wasn’t like the blokes in the green and white shirt!”

Northern Ireland were beaten 3-0 that day in a game best remembered for one of the most iconic World Cup goals, when Josimar sent a 35-yard strike fizzing past goalkeeper Pat Jennings, who was making his 119th and final international appearance on his 41st birthday. It was the last taste of a World Cup for Northern Ireland but that will all change if Michael O’Neill’s side beat Switzerland in their World Cup play-off, the first leg of which takes place in Belfast’s Windsor Park on Thursday, to reach next summer’s tournament in Russia. The stakes are huge, and listening to members of the 1986 squad recount their stories from Mexico, the experience is something players carry with them for a lifetime and an occasion O’Neill and his squad will be desperate to savour for themselves.

Jimmy Nicholl straddles both eras. A tough tackling right back for Billy Bingham’s side, the former Manchester United defender now serves as one of O’Neill’s trusted backroom lieutenants and still doubles as the camp’s resident comedian. In Mexico, Nicholl revelled in the unofficial role of “entertainment officer”.

If wee Zico is desperate to have my shirt, I suppose he can have it

Jimmy Nicholl

Jimmy is the funniest man I’ve ever met,” John O’Neill, a centre-half in Bingham’s side. “In those days you had very little to do other than entertain yourself and he’d give us these cryptic clues to football teams. So a dark pond, for example, would have been Blackpool. He was running out of teams the longer the tournament went, though, and had to get more creative. So one day he says, ‘Lads, which team is a kick in the b-------?’ For 10 or 15 minutes the lads are there wracking their brains but no one could come up with it. ‘Jimmy, we give up, what’s the answer?’ ‘Wrexham!’. Not long after that, we had a team meeting. Billy was fair but he hated you being late for team meetings so we’re all there except Jimmy. Our physio John McVey was sent off to find him so John spots Jimmy in one of the phone boxes in the foyer of the hotel. He’s waving to Jimmy, finally attracts his attention and says ‘Jimmy, team meeting, now!’ And Jimmy replies, ‘Give us a clue, John, what division are they in?’ He thought John was giving him a cryptic clue!”

Nicholl did not have the monopoly on laughs, though. One story former striker Billy Hamilton tells still evokes chuckles from players whenever it gets an airing. “I saw something moving through all the shrubbery near our apartment in Mexico so I called Gerry Armstrong over,” Hamilton said. “This animal must have been about four feet long and had teeth like razors and a big pointed snout. ‘Can we catch it?’ I said. Gerry could speak Spanish so he got over the security guard, who caught the animal and we tied a sock tie around the thing’s mouth.

“Then we opened the patio next door where Martin O’Neill, Norman Whiteside and all the boys were playing cards and lobbed the animal across the table. It sent all the money and cards everywhere and landed in Norman Whiteside’s lap. Martin was on top of a wardrobe by that time and Norman was pinned up against the wall by this animal!”

Norman Whiteside challenges Spain's Ricardo Gallego and Antonio Camacho for the ball Credit: Getty Images More

For all the practice jokes, though, there were also moments of great compassion. Bingham had taken his players on a two-week high altitude training camp in Albuquerque, New Mexico before the tournament in order to prepare the squad for the conditions they would face in Guadalajara and Zapopan, where they would first play Algeria and Spain. But the mood darkened when news came through that McIlroy’s mum, Essie, had died tragically of a heart attack aged just 63 and the team captain was booked on the first flight home the next day.

“When I found out I was obviously devastated,” the former Manchester United midfielder said. “Jimmy Nicholl came into my room and said, ‘Come on Mac, tonight we’re going for a drink’. There was so much security around the hotel that, as far as I was concerned, you just couldn’t get out. But Jimmy had somehow managed to find this hole in a fence and there was a hotel not far away so me, him and my other big pal Norman Whiteside went there and the three of us just got absolutely bladdered. We didn’t say a lot to be fair that night. They got me back to the hotel and I got the early flight back the next morning.”

McIlroy admits he came close to staying at home. “It was out of the blue because my father was dying from throat cancer at the time so when I then found out my mum had died before him, it was a huge shock,” he said. “But even though my dad was dying, his only thought when I came home was for me and he said, ‘Hey, once your mum is buried, you get back out there’. I’ll be honest, I was thinking about staying at home but hearing my dad tell me to get back out there, I only had one intention after that. Don’t get me wrong, I had some difficult moments in Mexico but the players were always there for me. The spirit in that team was unbelievable.”

1986 Northern Ireland side | Where are they now? More

The tournament had got off to the perfect start for Northern Ireland. Whiteside scored just six minutes into their opening game against Algeria but McIlroy remembers being “kicked and spat at by some very nasty players” and they were eventually held to a 1-1 draw, a setback with Spain and Brazil to come.

Two days earlier, McIlroy had gone to watch Spain take on Brazil with Bingham. Spain lost 1-0 but still impressed. “We were in the taxi coming back from the game and Bingham says, ‘What do you think?’” McIlroy reflects. “And I said ‘Bloody hell, Billy …’ and he put his hand on my mouth and said ‘Don’t say that to the boys, say we’ve got a chance’.”

Spain would prove a tougher obstacle in Mexico than they had on home soil at 1982 World Cup, when the Northern Irish claimed an historic 1-0 win. Emilio Butragueno and Julio Salinas both scored inside 18 minutes, and although Colin Clarke pulled one back for Northern Ireland within 60 seconds of the restart, it was not enough. Spain won 2-1 and left Northern Ireland’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage hinging on the outcome of their final match against Brazil. What an occasion that would prove. Careca’s second goal of the match was a classic in itself but most struggle to look beyond Josimar’s thunderbolt.

McIllroy remembers being stood directly behind Josimar when he is unleashed that shot and could not believe how much the ball moved. “Pat tells a good story about how he came back after Mexico and went to do a Q&A in a school,” John O’Neill recalled. “One of the kids said, ‘Excuse me, Mr Jennings, but how did you feel when Josimar chipped you from 35 yards?’ And Pat says, ‘Son, your idea of a chip and my idea of a chip are two different things!’.”

After the game, Northern Ireland’s players migrated en masse to Brazil’s dressing room after being invited in to swap shirts. Everyone, that is, except Nicholl, who, unbeknownst to his team-mates, had arranged 10 minutes before the final whistle to swap shirts with Zico to take the legendary Brazil No. 10’s jersey. “Do you not want to go and get a Brazilian jersey?” Bingham asked Nicholl. “Nah, I’m happy enough,” came the reply. A few minutes passed before David McCreery returned to the Northern Ireland dressing room, a look of bemusement etched on his face. “Niccy,” McCreery said. “Everyone made a beeline for Zico but he’s insisting he’ll only swap shirts with the Irlanda numero dois. That’s you.” “Really?” Nicholl replied, milking the moment. “Ack well, if wee Zico is desperate to have my shirt, I suppose he can have it.”