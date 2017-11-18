'Solanke has everything you need' - Klopp backs striker to shine for England and Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has backed Dominic Solanke to develop into a star for England and Liverpool after the striker made his international debut this week.

Solanke was given his first Three Lions cap when he came off the bench to play the final 15 minutes in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Brazil, even though he has started just one of his 10 Liverpool appearances since joining from Chelsea in the summer.

Klopp had no arguments over Solanke turning out for the senior England side and believes he is on his way to a good career for club and country.

"It was no problem. Dom is a fantastic guy," Klopp told reporters.

"It was 100 per cent right. It was a situation where a few players were missing but he will be a future player for England, I am 100% convinced of that.

"He has got everything you will need. Okay, in this moment it's really early. He has had a number of games for us but not always many minutes.

"You saw in those 15 minutes [against Brazil] that he got involved immediately. He could have scored.

"I am happy for him. Next time if he is involved it will be no problem. Boys like him, Joe [Gomez], [Tammy] Abraham, [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek, they are the future for England. It is cool. Dom has quality and that's good."

Just as much as the striker's ability, the Reds boss is in awe of his personality and believes his intelligence will set him up to develop well.

